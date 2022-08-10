Cathedral City Lions ready for the challenge this season

The Cathedral City Lions know it won’t be easy this year. Losing a heavy senior class that led the Lions back to the playoffs in 2021. One thing the Lions look to accomplish this year is to outwork the opponent. Never get outhustled between the lines as long as Coach Lee is leading the program. "We just have to go week by week. As long as we get better each week and progress and keep moving forward, we’ll be ok by the time we get to league. It’s going to be tough in league this year. Everyone has gotten better, but we’re looking forward to the challenge," Lee said. The Lions finished the 2021 season 7-4, advancing to the first round of the playoffs, having only lost one game on the field. A lot of that had to do with the play and leadership of junior defensive end, Luis Hernandez. Now, as a senior, Hernandez is looking forward to the challenge of leading by example on and off the field. "To lead my team to the playoffs and have a great season just like last year and step up along with the other seniors and just lead this young team and get wins," Hernandez said. Hernandez enters this season ranked No. 10 on the Desert Sun’s 2022 Elite 11. The Cathedral City Lions open the season at home against Hemet on Friday, August 19 at 7 p.m. Coach Lee leading drills at Cathedral City