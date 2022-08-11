Frank Grillo Talks “Paradise Highway” with Manny the Movie Guy

Frank Grillo ("The Grey," "Avengers") is the impetus of the narrative in the new drama thriller "Paradise Highway." He stars as the imprisoned brother of Juliette Binoche’s character. In order to survive, he asks his sister to smuggle illicit cargo – a girl named Leila. Morgan Freeman is tasked as an FBI operative who sets out on their trail. "Paradise Highway" from writer/director Anna Gutto is now out in theaters and available to rent on-demand. For my complete "Paradise Highway" interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/08/Paradise_Highway_Interview.mp4