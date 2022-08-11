Norco Rodeo Set to Go This Month

NORCO (CNS) – Bull riding, calf-roping and other frontier fun will return to the George Ingalls Equestrian Center in Norco later this month, as part of the weekend-long 2022 Norco Mounted Posse-Professional Rodeo Cowboys’ Association Rodeo Festivities are slated to get under way on the evening of Aug. 26 with an introduction to this year’s rodeo queens, followed by drill team performances and several hours of ring competition, according to organizers. The three-night event will boast a series of contests for both professionals and amateurs, including a bareback riding contest, steer wrestling, barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the rodeo will continue at 5 p.m., followed at 9 p.m. by a "Rodeo Dance Party" and barbecue, with musical entertainment provided by country & western band Tina Michelle & the Rhinestone Cowboys. n Sunday, an open cowboy church service is scheduled at 10:00 A.M., and gates open for the final rounds of roping and wrestling at 3:00 P.M., beginning with a "Challenged Children’s Rodeo" for special needs kids. Between 4:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M., military recruiters will be on hand for a U.S. Armed Forces salute that includes administering enlistment oaths to incoming soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines, organizers said. Tickets are $20. for admission Friday, though kids under three years of age will be admitted free. Discounts will be available for iors and active- duty military personnel. Saturday admission is $25,, and Sunday admission is $20. More information is available at www.norcomountedposseprcarodeo.com. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.