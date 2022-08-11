Palm Springs Unified School District Students Return to Class

Palm Springs Unified returned to class August 10th for the 2022-2023 school year. We caught up with the principal of Palm Springs High who shared his goals for the upcoming school year. "I’m looking forward to the students being back on campus having some experience of being back on campus already again and moving forward and progressing academically socially and emotionally for our students given the best opportunity to succeed and become great young adults out of the pandemic," said Michael Ventura principal at Palm Springs High School.