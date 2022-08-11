“Wedding Season” Interview with Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma

I had a great time talking to Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma, stars of the upcoming Netflix film "Wedding Season." In the film, they play would-be-lovers matched by their parents. I enjoyed this Tom Dey-directed film. Both Sharda and Sharma affect palpable chemistry and the film is sweet with something to say about parents’ expectations. "Wedding Season" is now streaming on Netflix. For more of my "Wedding Season" interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/08/Wedding_Season_Interview.mp4