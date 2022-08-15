Amber Alert Deactivated Following Suspect Arrest in Abduction of Riverside Tot

CHP had deactivated a statewide Amber Alert for the abduction of a one-year-old. The alert was issued Monday from the Riverside area, to make the public aware of the suspect and the likely vehicle he was driving. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide details regarding the possible reason for the kidnapping, or the relationship of the suspect to the toddler, if any. Around 1:30p.m. the alert was deactivated as CHP said the suspected abductor was taken into custody. The child was located and deemed safe. https://twitter.com/CHPAlerts/status/1559277002179325952 Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.