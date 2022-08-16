Girl Scouts Unveil `Raspberry Rally’ Cookie

(CNS) – Girl Scout cookie season is still a few months away, but a new treat is being added to next year’s cookie lineup. Girls Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Girls Scouts of the USA Tuesday unveiled the Raspberry Rally cookie, which will be available along with traditional favorites such as Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas and Do-Si-Dos. Sign up for emails/texts to be in the know about the upcoming Girl Scout Cookie season here: https://t.co/B6cewTe9jZ — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 16, 2022 The organization bills the Raspberry Rally as a sister to the popular Thin Mint, with a dark chocolate coating covering a raspberry-flavored interior instead of the traditional mint filling. The new cookie is the first that will be exclusively offered for sale by the Girls Scouts online, with the product shipped directly to customers. Girl Scouts officials said the move is designed to enhance "girls’ e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills." Girl Scout cookie season will begin in January. Details on how to purchase cookies are available online at http://www.girlscoutsla.org. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.