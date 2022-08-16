Man Found Dead in Indio Canal

A body was found floating in a canal in Indio Monday. Police say a Coachella Valley Water District employee called to report the body around 7:50 a.m. in the canal off Fred Waring near Burr Street. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Dive Team was called to assist in recovering the body. IPD investigators are calling this an unattended death, pending investigation. The identity of the man and cause of death have not been released by the RSO Coroner’s office as of yet.