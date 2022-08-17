Bronco Fire in Cajon Pass Closes Parts of 15 Freeway

A 20 acre wildfire in the Cajon Pass is causing parts of the 15 Freeway to close in San Bernardino. The quick moving vegetation fire, named the Bronco Fire started Wednesday afternoon near the Devore area. SBCO: NB I-15 north of Kenwood Ave near Devore. Lanes #3, #4, and #5 closed due to brush fire. Unknown duration of clear. Delay travel at this time while emergency services respond to the area. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/OHxOxAlO34 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 17, 2022 The fire started near Matthews Rancho Road and can be seen between the San Bernardino and San Gabriel Mountains. Fire officials are asking residents and motorists in the area to use caution in the area.