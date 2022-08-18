Diane Keaton Talks About Palm Springs and “Mack & Rita”

I love, love, love Diane Keaton! And she is hilarious in the new body swap comedy "Mack & Rita." The Oscar-winning actress seems to be having so much fun. In the film, she plays Rita, the 70-year-old version of her 30-year-old self played by Elizabeth Lail. Shot in Palm Springs, see Diane Keaton talk about how much she loves the city we love. "Mack & Rita" is now out in theaters. For more on my "Mack & Rita" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/08/Diane_Keaton_Interview_for__Mack___Rita_.mp4