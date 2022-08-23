CSUSB Palm Desert Begins 2022 Fall Semester

The Palm Desert campus of California State University San Bernardino welcomed students back to campus Monday. Around campus students were seen excited to return and somewhat anxious about the Fall semester. "Feeling excited, ready to learn and see what the school has for me," said Jonathan Mendoza. "I’m a freshman. So yeah, I’m kind of nervous," said Samantha Sitomp. " Nervous man. I’m old," said Mark Digiacomo. "So coming back with all these kids to finish up my degree, it’s, it’s pretty interesting. It’s a lot of work." Precautions for students, faculty and staff are still in place with COVID19 protocols and face coverings will be required indoors on campus until September 16, 2022. The CSUSB Palm Desert campus houses academic studies for students pursuing their bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees. Students are also invited to attend the 9th Annual Student Convocation September 1 at 5:30p online.