Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Indio

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Indio Tuesday. Officers responded to a call of a man down on Denslow Street near Date street in Indio around 3:50a, according to Indio Police Departments Public Information Officer Ben Guitron. The adult male was found lying in the street and unresponsive. First responders with Indio Fire/ Cal Fire pronounced the man deceased at the scene. Investigators say there are no immediate signs of trauma and are calling the death suspicious. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner will determine a cause of death in the coming days. If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867).