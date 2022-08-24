Victim Identified in Indio Denslow Death Investigation

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Coroner has identified the man found dead on an Indio street Tuesday. Officials say 42-year-old Jose Lopez from Indio was found deceased on Denslow Street around 3:50 a.m. First responders with Indio Fire/ Cal Fire found Lopez unresponsive and pronounced him deceased at the scene. Investigators say there are no immediate signs of trauma and are calling the death suspicious. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner will determine a cause of death in the coming days. If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867). Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Indio