Authorities Thursday Identify Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Desert Hot Springs

(CNS) – Authorities Thursday identified a 58-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. Officers responded to near Palm Drive and Cahuilla Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Deputy Chief Steven Shaw of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. Shaw said a pedestrian was struck by a suspected sport utility-type vehicle southbound on Palm Drive when the man was crossing the roadway. The vehicle fled the scene. Upon arrival, officers attempted life-saving measures until CalFire and EMS crews arrived, Shaw said. The man succumbed to fatal injuries on the scene. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Paul Nava of Desert Hot Springs. Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call Sergeant Scott Hazen at 760-329-6411 ext. 372. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.