Michelle Monaghan on Playing Twins in Netflix’s “Echoes”

I simply adore Michelle Monaghan. She’s one of the few celebrities who actually thanked me for supporting her through the years. Awwwww. And I love her new mini-series "ECHOES" written and created by Vanessa Gazy and produced by Brian Yorkey ("13 REASONS WHY"). In "Echoes," Monaghan stars as Leni and Gina, identical twins who share a dangerous secret. That secret propels this series. "Echoes" is now out on Netflix so go binge-watch it! For more on my "Echoes" interview, click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/08/Michelle_Monaghan_Talks_About_ECHOES.mp4