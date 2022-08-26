Norco Rodeo Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

(CNS) – After a two-year moratorium, bull-riding, calf-roping and other frontier fun will return Friday to the George Ingalls Equestrian Center in Norco, for the start of the weekend-long 2022 Norco Mounted Posse- Professional Rodeo Cowboys’ Association rodeo. Festivities are slated to get underway at 5 p.m. Friday with an introduction to this year’s rodeo queens, followed by drill team performances and several hours of ring competition, according to organizers. The three-night event will boast a series of contests for both professionals and amateurs, including a bareback riding contest, steer- wrestling, barrel racing, mutton-busting and — the highlight — bull-riding. The last Norco Mounted Posse-PRCA rodeo was in August 2019. The event was suspended in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus public health lockdowns. On Saturday, the rodeo will resume at 5 p.m., followed at 9 p.m. by a "Rodeo Dance Party" and barbecue, with musical entertainment provided by country & western band Tina Michelle & the Rhinestone Cowboys. On Sunday, an open cowboy church service is scheduled at 10 a.m., and gates open for the final rounds of roping and wrestling at 3 p.m, beginning with a "Challenged Children’s Rodeo" for special needs kids. Between 4 and 5 p.m., military recruiters will be on hand for a U.S. Armed Forces salute that includes administering enlistment oaths to incoming soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines, organizers said. Tickets are $20 for admission Friday, though kids under 3 years old will be admitted free, with additional discounts for seniors and active-duty military personnel. Saturday admission is $25, and Sunday admission is $20. More information is available at http://www.norcomountedposseprcarodeo.com/. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.