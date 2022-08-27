Jonathan Groff, Gina Rodriguez Talk Life Lessons, Childhood and ”Lost Ollie”

Jonathan Groff voices the special toy named Ollie and Gina Rodriguez is Momma in the fantastic new Netflix adventure "Lost Ollie." I spent some time with the actors to talk about their interest in joining the show, and if Groff has any special memories of childhood. "Lost Ollie" based on Ollie’s Odyssey by William Joyce is now available to stream on Netflix. For my uncut "Lost Ollie" interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/08/LOST_OLLIE_Interview_with_Jonathan_Groff__Gina_Rodriguez.mp4