Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club

A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. Tyler Street closed by RSO at Vist Del Sur near Ave 47. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in the area. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies have closed 46000 block of Tyler at Vista Del Sur.