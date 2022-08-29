La Quinta Man Suspected in Coachella Burglaries Released From Jail

(CNS) – A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was free on bail Monday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Charges were expected to be filed against Gonzalez Monday morning, but he posted $10,000 bail on Friday. Matos said members of the Coachella Community Action Team and the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team searched a residence in the 52-700 block of Avenida Ramirez in La Quinta at 1:20 p.m. Thursday as part of an investigation into a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella. Gonzalez was allegedly found in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition in addition to items used in the burglaries, Matos said. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. La Quinta Man Behind Bars in Alleged Coachella Burglaries