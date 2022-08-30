Palm Desert Man Pleads Not Guilty in Multiple Burglaries

(CNS) – A 36-year-old man suspected of carrying out multiple residential burglaries in Palm Desert since June pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of burglary and other offenses. In addition to the burglary counts, Adan Abel Holguin pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, possessing ammunition and having contraband in jail, according to court records. Holguin was arrested Friday after members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert station, along with members of the Palm Desert and Indian Wells Special Enforcement Teams, searched a residence in the 77000 block of Michigan Drive in the Palm Desert Country Club as part of an investigation on residential burglaries in the community between June and this month, according to Sgt. Rovann Cleveland. Investigators identified Holguin as a suspect and allegedly found evidence and the victims’ property in his possession. Holguin was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio and was being held on $250,000 bail. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.