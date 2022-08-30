Pet Owners Urged to Take Precautions to Protect Animals from Heat

(CNS) – With a heat wave driving up temperatures for the next week, pet owners were urged Tuesday to take precautions to prevent their furry friends from being impacted by the searing heat and hot pavement. Officials with Pasadena Humane said heat issues can lead to a spike in veterinary visits due to animals suffering from dehydration, burns to their paws or even heat stroke. Pet owners were urged to ensure that their animals are protected from the heat and are not over-exerting themselves during the hottest times of day. Pasadena Humane offered a series of tips for protecting pets: — Keep pets hydrated with plenty of cool water. — Provide shade and water if pets are outside. — Avoid exercising pets during peak hours, doing so instead in the early morning or later in the evening. — Protect dogs’ paw pads from burning on asphalt, cement or other surfaces by walking them later in the evening or early in the morning when it’s cool. — Apply sunscreen on a dog’s nose, ears and belly to prevent sunburn. — Rabbit owners should place a two-liter frozen bottle of water in the hutch, acting as a natural air-conditioner. — Cats can be cooled off by placing them in a sink or bathtub with a few ice cubes to play with. — Dog owners can fill a wading pool with shallow water to allow them to play under supervision. — Pets exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion, such as excessive panting, heavily salivating or suddenly becoming immobile, should be taken immediately to a veterinarian. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.