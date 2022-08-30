Woman With Knife Fatally Shot by Man in Thousand Palms

A woman is dead after being shot in the Tri Palms Estates in Thousand Palms Tuesday. Deputies responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon at the intersection of San Miguelito and Westchester Drives around 2:26 p.m. The victim arrives at the fire station and was pronounced deceased not long after. When they arrived, they learned a woman initially attempted to assaulted a man with a knife. The man then shot the woman with a firearm, according to deputies, and she left the area driving to a nearby fire station on Ramon Road. At the fire station, the woman died from the gun shot injury. Deputies say the initial male victim is a licensed concealed weapon holder. The person who was detained Tuesday evening was not arrested. Currently, there have been no arrests in this fatal shooting incident as the investigation is on-going. The identities of the man and the woman have not be released. *This story has been updated and corrected. It previously stated one person was detained and then taken into custody. The title was also changed.