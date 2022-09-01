Kat Graham, Tom Hopper on Love, Wine, Verona, and “Love in the Villa”

Kat Graham ("The Vampire Diaries") and Tom Hopper ("Game of Thrones") fall in love in the new Netflix rom-com "Love in the Villa." Set in Verona, the film is like a travelogue of sorts with the actors acting as our tour guides. I spoke to both Graham and Hopper to talk about love, wine, Verona, and making "Love in the Villa." "Love in the Villa" is now out on Netflix. For my raw, unedited "Love in the Villa" interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/09/Kat_Graham__Tom_Hopper_Talk__Love_in_the_Villa_.mp4