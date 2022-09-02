All Movies for $3 for Cinema Day

You heard it right! For Cinema Day, theaters across the country will show all movies in every showtime in all formats for $3! That means you can rewatch "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru" for $3 a piece tomorrow, September 3rd, Cinema Day. And this Labor Day weekend, Hollywood is re-releasing "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and one of my favorite films of all time, Steven Spielberg’s "Jaws." How cool will it be to see the giant shark harassing Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfuss again? Click here for the Fandango link to take you to the Cinema Day showtimes. Have fun and remember, we’re gonna need a bigger boat! https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/09/All_Movies__All_Formats__All_Showtimes_for__3.mp4