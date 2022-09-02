Overall COVID Patient Count Rises in Riverside County, But Fewer in ICU

(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County climbed this week, though fewer of them were under intensive care, the Riverside University Health System said Friday. A comparison of data over the last seven days showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 146, up from 123 a week ago, with 12 patients in the ICU, compared to 21 previously. One month ago, 190 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 15 of whom were ICU patients. Among those hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in July, 35% were fully vaccinated with a SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic, and 2% were partially vaccinated, according to county public health figures. Vaccination status data for August was expected to be released by Sept. 15. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month announced revised guidance, dropping some measures previously recommended for states and localities, including asymptomatic testing and that a person self- quarantine if exposed to someone with an infection. The changes do not make a distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated. RUHS said that the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 692,101. According to the agency, in the last 29 months, a total 6,653 deaths from virus-related complications have been recorded. The fatality count a week ago was 6,643. The number of known active virus cases in the county, based on available data, is 4,609, compared to 4,971 a week ago. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 692,101 – – according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are now 680,839. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.