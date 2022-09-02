Palm Desert Offers New Business Incentive Programs

The City of Palm Desert is offering several new programs to assist businesses in the area. There are four new incentive programs that are open to all businesses to apply for. They consist of general funds to expand current business locations and security grants for cameral installation. Invest Palm Desert – This program includes $650,000 to assist new and existing Palm Desert businesses to expand. The incentives include development and plan-check fee rebates, capital improvements grants, high-wage "move-in" incentives, site-specific revenue sharing, and new development project assistance. Unite Palm Desert Security Camera System Grant Program – This program provides one-time funding for grants of up to $500 to Palm Desert businesses and property owners for the purchase and installation of security cameras. Bicycle Rack Incentive Program – This program provides commercial property owners with a City-funded bicycle rack for use by their patrons and the many bicycle enthusiasts in the community. Bicycle racks will be purchased and installed by the City on a first-come-first-served basis. Childcare Business Resources – Since 2005, Palm Desert has helped in the creation of more than 100 new childcare spaces throughout the City. Funds are available for existing and new childcare centers that provide new childcare spaces in Palm Desert. Applications are open, and funds are available until they run out. More information can be found at www.EngagePalmDesert.org.