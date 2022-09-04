Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella

(CNS) – A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night. Upon arrival, they heard gunshots and saw people fleeing from the location. Deputies located two injured people who were both taken to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman’s condition was not provided. The dead man’s identity was not released notification of next of kin. No motive or suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact Investigator Cline at 951-529-9394 or Investigator Glasper at 760-863-8990. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.