500 Acre Brush Fire Breaks out in Hemet

(CNS) – A fast-moving brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in the Hemet area, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The Fairview Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road. I'm close to it it's getting bigger egads pic.twitter.com/dPMfaQfiyL — Jeff Barkan (@Jeffreybbarkan) September 5, 2022 It burned at least 500 acres of vegetation and was spreading at a rapid rate, the department said. pic.twitter.com/yZTzV8bizW — Sarah T (@sarah_thunstrom) September 5, 2022 Evacuations were ordered for an area south of Thornton Avenue, north of Polly Butte Road, west of Fairview Avenue and east of State Street, Cal Fire Riverside reported at 5:03 p.m. An evacuation center was set up at Tahquitz High School at 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet. Riverside County officials said evacuees could also bring their small animals to the center, where personnel would assist with evacuated pets. Cordova said the fire was already well underway when firefighters first arrived on the scene amid strong east winds. Temperatures were over 100 degrees in the fire area with relative humidity of 13% and east winds gusting at 15 to 25 mph at the time of ignition, according to the National Weather Service. There was no immediate estimate of damages, but television news footage showed several structures in flames. Cal Fire reported at 6:40 p.m. that flames were approaching about 10 houses in the area of Newport Road east of State Street, where additional resources were requested. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.