3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning

(CNS) – A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near Banning in Riverside County at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. The earthquake was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. The quake was 11.8 miles southeast of Yucaipa and 15.9 miles northeast of San Jacinto. No injuries or damages were reported.