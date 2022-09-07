Deadly Blaze Southeast of Hemet Tops 19,000 Acres, Still Just 5% Contained

(CNS) – Additional evacuations were ordered Thursday on the front lines of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet, now close to 19,000 acres, but expanding at a slower rate, with containment possible early next week. At 1 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire announced that the area east of De Portola Road, west of Sage Road, north of East Benton Road and south of Diamond Valley Road was under a mandatory evacuation. FAIRVIEW FIRE EVACUATION ORDER:– East of De Portola Rd., West of Sage Rd., North of East Benton Rd., andSouth of Diamond Valley Rd.https://t.co/O5gyEqc03w pic.twitter.com/sN7ogOfHDi — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 8, 2022 Around the same time, a new evacuation warning was posted south of Rawson Road, east of Washington Street and Anza Road, west of Highway 74 and north of Highways 79 and 371, where residents were advised to be prepared to leave should conditions change for the worse. Mandatory evacuations remained in place for residents south of Cactus Valley Road, north of Minto Way, north of Red Mountain Road, west of the U.S. Forest Service boundary and east of Sage, west of Wilson Way, south of Highway 74, east of Fairview Avenue, north of Stetson Avenue, south of Minto, south of Red Mountain, west and north of Stanley Road, and east of Sage. Other evacuation warnings were active for those living west of Reed Valley Road and west of the USFS boundary, south of Stanley and north of Wilson Valley Road. Highway 74 in the San Bernardino National Forest was fully closed between Mountain Center and Borco Street, which is in Valle Vista. The blaze was estimated at 18,657 acres Thursday morning, with 5% containment — a figure that hasn’t changed since Monday. Officials said Wednesday night the goal is to have containment lines completely around the brusher by Monday. It was not immediately known what impacts weather patterns might have on the containment effort. Hurricane Kay churning off of the Baja Mexico peninsula was expected to come within 150 miles of Southern California by the weekend. The cyclonic activity was destabilizing the regional climate, with scattered thunderstorms erupting Thursday morning north of the wildfire. Forecasters predicted widespread thunderstorm cells, as well as high winds, in and around the fire zone Saturday. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, spreading rapidly. Cal Fire Battalion Chief Josh Janssen said firefighters were strategically dispersed Wednesday, following a day that saw the flames "outpace our efforts." Cal Fire established unified command with the USFS, and Janssen expressed hope Wednesday the realignment would allow crews to get a better handle on the fire. The Riverside County Emergency Management Department declared a local emergency Wednesday due to the fire, enabling the county to apply for federal and state relief. The Board of Supervisors is slated to formally approve the proclamation during its meeting Tuesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency covering the fire zone earlier this week. The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended smoke advisories to 5 p.m. Thursday because of the layers emanating from the Fairview Fire. The agency advised people in sensitive health to take precautions wherever drift smoke or ash is present. Multiple Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were making runs on the brusher. A temporary flight restriction was established directly over the fire, barring civilian aircraft from coming within a 15-mile ring, from Hemet to Lake Hemet, well inside the San Bernardino National Forest. Officials said the fire resulted in two civilian fatalities and one civilian burn injury. Sheriff’s officials confirmed Wednesday the two deceased victims were found inside a vehicle in the 42400 block of Avery Canyon Road in East Hemet Monday, apparently overcome by the flames while trying to leave. The two victims have not been formally identified by authorities, but friends identified them to reporters as Ian Compton, 40, and his autistic daughter, 27-year-old Mikayla Porter. Friends said their family pets were also killed. Compton’s wife, Tina, was severely burned and remains hospitalized. A sheriff’s official said Wednesday the woman, who was found outside the vehicle on Avery Canyon Road, is expected to survive. A GoFundMe page established on behalf of the Compton family had raised more than $11,000 as of Thursday morning. At least seven buildings have been destroyed and several more were damaged. Friends said the Comptons’ home was among the structures destroyed. More than 1,500 homes were affected by the evacuation orders earlier Tuesday. It was unclear how many more were added to the total with continued expansions of the evacuation zone. An evacuation center was set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet. The Department of Animal Services said the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus was accepting large and small domestic creatures, including livestock, for safekeeping. We are now caring for 68 #FairviewFire animals at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus — but nowhere near capacity! Plz note: we have plenty of space, despite conflicting reports. Pets & livestock. If U R in evac zone: call 951-358-7387. ⁦@CALFIRERRU⁩ ⁦@RivCoReady⁩ pic.twitter.com/giLqSU2lC6 — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) September 8, 2022 All fees for retaining pets will be waived under the county emergency order, agency spokesman John Welsh said. The cause of the fire was under investigation. In a document filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, Southern California Edison reported "circuit activity" in the area close to the time the fire erupted. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.