Palm Springs Pride Announces 2022 Grand Marshals

Greater Palm Springs Pride officials announced their four grand marshals for the annual pride parade in November. Reverend Benita Ramsey, Willie Rhine and Andre Carthen will serve as grand marshals for the "Say Gay" themed parade on Nov. 6. Greater Palm Springs Pride officials announced their four grand marshals for the annual pride parade in November. The fourth grand marshal is the organization PFLAG. "The grand marshals stand out in their professions and are among the valley’s most active advocates for equality, diversity, and living their life lifting others," said Ron deHarte, president and CEO of Greater Palm Springs Pride. Ramsey is an ordained minister and pastor at Unity Fellowship Church- IE and serves as a program support manager for the Inland Empire HIV Planning Council, as well as the executive director of Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance. Rhine has volunteered and donated to help HIV patients at the Desert Regional Medical Center. He’s also the co-owner of 1501 Uptown Gastro Pub and the EIGHT4NINE Restaurant and Lounge in Palm Springs, which has helped raise hundreds and thousands of dollars for charities. Carthen worked on Broadway, television and in the movies and serves on the Nutrisystem Success Chef’s Council. PFLAG, with hundreds of chapters and over 325,000 members, is the first and largest organization that supports, educates and advocates for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, deHarte said. The marshals will ride in the Pride Parade, which steps off at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at North Palm Canyon Drive and East Tachevah Drive and heads toward downtown. Grand Marshals to "Say Gay" and lead the Palm Springs Pride Parade