Update: Radford Fire 59% Contained, 1,088 Acers

Update: As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Radford fire near Big Bear is 1,088 acres with 59% contained. Update: As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Radford fire sits at 1,088 acers with 40% containment. The Radford Fire is holding steady at 1,100 acres with a 2% containment near Big Bear, according to fire officials Thursday. Thursday the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced areas under mandatory evacuation are now placed in the evacuation warning category. Areas under evacuation warning include Glass Road to South Fork River Road, Beverly Lane south to 2N10 and 2N08 west to Castle Rock Trail, Summit Boulevard east to Club View and Evergreen Drive, Club View Drive east to Angels Camp Road and Vine Avenue south to Lassen Drive, and Summit Boulevard east to McAllister Road, east of Highway 18, and Fox Farm Road south to Evergreen Road. A community meeting was held at Big Bear Lake City Hall at 3 p.m. to update the community on the status of the fire. The Radford Fire stared on Labor Day around 1 p.m. at Barton Flat between Big Bear Lake near Highway 38. It was spotted by a Forest Service Helicopter while doing lightning reconnaissance. U.S. Forestry has opened a fire information call center for the public and can be reached at 909-383-5688.