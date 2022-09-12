Annual Morongo Powwow Draws Multiple Tribes For Competitions

(CNS) – Native American tribes from across North America will join the Morongo Band of Mission Indians’ 31st annual Thunder & Lightning Powwow in Cabazon later this month. Morongo Thunder Lightning Powwow cir. 2021 The three-day event, with dance and drum competitions, as well as other cultural activities, will get underway on Sept. 23 and conclude on Sept. 25 at the Morongo Resort & Spa, 49500 Seminole Drive. "Each day will be highlighted by the `grand entry,’ a vibrant parade of color and sound that features hundreds of dancers in traditional regalia swirling to the music of competitive drum groups and singers," according to a resort statement. "Dozens of vendors will be on hand, selling Indian tacos, tamales and frybread, as well as authentic Native American jewelry, bead work, pottery, clothing and basketry." An estimated 900 dancers from the various North American tribes are slated to take part, organizers said. There will be drum calls and bird singing, which is akin to chanting the experiences of Indian tribes, each day. On Saturday, Sept. 24, a series of Peon games, a unique form of gambling developed by the indigenous people of what is now California, are planned. Color guard ceremonies are scheduled each day of the powwow. The commencement of ceremonies will coincide with California Native American Day, Sept. 23. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.