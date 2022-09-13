Palm Springs Library Awarded $6.5M Grant For Renovations, Upgrades

(CNS) – The Palm Springs Public Library was awarded a $6.5 million grant from the California State Library, the city announced Tuesday. Officials said the grant would fund renovations that include replacements of the roof, interior doors, interior locks, carpeting, floors, windows, water lines, plumbing, non-emergency lighting, ADA signage, heating, ventilation and air conditioning. It will also fund upgraded fire sprinkler, air filtration, security alarm, light and power systems, as well as an emergency backup generator and egress hardware. "We are extremely thankful to the California State Library for recognizing the need and approving this important project which will positively impact our Palm Springs community for generations to come," said Jeannie Kays, the city’s director of library services. "This $6.5 million will go a long way in helping the library improve services and access to the community," she added. The Palm Springs Public Library is located at 300 S. Sunrise Way. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.