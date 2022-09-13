Probationer Suspected in La Quinta Robbery Arrested

(CNS) – A man on probation suspected of committing a robbery in La Quinta was arrested Monday. Members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department ‘s La Quinta Special Enforcement Team identified Argelio Reed, 32, of Indio as the robbery suspect and took him into custody Monday in the 46900 block of Jefferson Street in La Quinta, said Sgt. David Smith. Deputies from the department’s Thermal Station responded at 7:19 p.m. Sunday to reports of a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 where a man allegedly stole property from the business after threatening employees with a knife, Smith said. The stolen property was recovered in Reed’s possession and he was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for robbery and violation of probation. Anyone with information about this investigation was asked urged to call the sheriff’s Thermal Station at 760-863-8990. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.