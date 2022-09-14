Child Death Investigation Underway in Indio

Investigators with the Indio Police Department are investigating the death of a child in Indio. Around 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Indio Police Department responded to an unconscious child in a vehicle call in the 46500 block of Spruce Street, according to Indio Police Department spokesperson Ben Guitron. When police and fire personnel arrived at the location the child was found deceased in the vehicle. The child’s age, gender and ethnicity were not disclosed. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Indio Police at 760-391-4051.