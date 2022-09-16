Suspect Impersonates Police, Requests Money, Police Investigate

(CNS) – Police Thursday announced that a suspect falsely impersonated a police officer or public city official to request money from victims. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police received reports of the false impersonation, according to Sgt. Nathaniel Hanley of the Cathedral City Police Department. Hanley said the unknown suspect has been calling and requesting money to clear up "traffic fines," "gag orders" and "criminal matter" for the victims. The police department does not solicit funds to clear up legal matters from the public, Hanley said. Victims who are contacted by the unknown suspect should refrain from giving any money or personal information. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Detective Commander Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.