Four Injured in La Quinta DUI Crash

(CNS) – Four people were injured when their SUV was rear- ended by a drunk driver at the wheel of an SUV over in La Quinta, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Chlarson. Investigators determined both vehicles were westbound on Avenue 48 when a Dodge Durango driven by 21-year-old Daniel Jesus Barrera rear-ended a Nissan Rogue at a high rate of speed, causing the Nissan driver to lose control and the vehicle to roll over, Chlarson said. "Barrera was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol when the collision occurred and was arrested for driving under the influence causing injury," the sergeant said. "He was booked into John Benoit Detention Center." All four occupants of the Rogue suffered major injuries and were taken by ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center, while Barerra refused medical treatment, Chlarson said. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.