Inside “God’s Country”

Writer-director Julian Higgins ("Thief," "House") creates a neo-Western thriller led by the fantastic Thandiwe Newton as a college professor who confronts two trespassing hunters. What follows is a gripping thriller that you need to see until its very last shot. I spoke with Higgins to talk about his interest in making the film, its themes, and working with Newton. "God’s Country" from IFC Films can be seen at Century Theatres at the River. For my complete "God’s Country" interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/09/God_s_Country_Interview.mp4