Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two People in Coachella

(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times. Neither the father nor the child were struck, authorities said. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Feliciano Navarette III, allegedly fled the area in a white BMW. He was arrested around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of East Shoreline Drive in Long Beach on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, sheriff’s officials said. Personnel from the sheriff’s Thermal station Investigations Bureau served a search warrant on the vehicle Navarette was driving, and the firearm suspected of being used in the shooting allegedly was recovered. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact investigator Lopez at 760-863-8990 or anonymously at 760-341-7867. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.