8-year-old boy attacked by neighbor’s Pit Bull in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized today after being attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio. The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel about 3 p.m., ran straight for the boy and attacked him, Riverside County Department of Animal Services public information officer John Welsh said. The boy's grandmother and another woman were able to fend off the dog and place it into a backyard, Walsh said. The boy's father took him to a hospital, and he was then airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center. The boy's suffered injuries to his face, though his condition was not known. The owner of the pit bull surrendered the dog to authorities be euthanized, Welsh said.