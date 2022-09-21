Mother, Grandmother Accused in 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death Due in Court

(CNS) – The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella are slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge and multiple counts of abuse against other children. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, and Hilaria Rangel, 55, were charged Friday along with the boy’s aunt, Miriam Silva, 38, with one felony count of murder in connection with the boy’s death, along with a misdemeanor count of abuse endangering an 11-year-old boy, according to court records. Vanessa Rangel was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of assault on a child under 8 resulting in death, and torture. According to court records, Vanessa and Hilaria Rangel were also charged with three additional misdemeanor counts of abuse endangering a child, involving a 13-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl, and a 9-year-old boy. Vanessa Rangel, 37, and Hilaria Rangel, 55, were both arrested in connection to the death of a 5-year-old The relationships with the other children were not disclosed. The Rangels are scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday morning. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street about 7:50 p.m. Sept. 8 to administer juvenile medical aid, according Ramirez. Ramirez said the deputies were directed to a 5-year-old who was not breathing. Despite efforts from the deputies and Cal Fire medics, the child died at the scene, authorities said. A cause of death has not been released. Last Tuesday, sheriff’s investigators searched a residence in the 51500 block of Date Street at 7 p.m. and arrested the deceased child’s mother, Vanessa Rangel, according to Ramirez. The child’s grandmother, Hilaria Rangel, was identified as a second suspect and arrested at a separate location in Coachella, he said. Silva surrendered at the Thermal sheriff’s station around 7 p.m. Thursday, according Ramirez. Vanessa and Silva were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and Hilaria was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. They were all being held on $1 million bail. Miriam Silva aunt of the child who died. The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to call Investigator Lopez from the Thermal station at 760-863-8990 or Investigator Alfaro with the Central Homicide Unit at 760-393-3528. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.