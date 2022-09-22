One in Critical Condition After Being Rescued From Vehicle Submerged in Lake

(CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being rescued from inside their vehicle that was fully submerged in Harveston Lake in Temecula. Riverside County Fire Department rescue swimmers responded to the 29000 block of Lake House Road about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of the submerged vehicle, according to a department statement. The swimmers found the person inside the vehicle and rescued them. The victim was then taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other occupants were found inside the vehicle. Events leading up to the vehicle becoming submerged in the lake were under investigation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.