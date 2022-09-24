LA Rams Visit Dr. Carreon Academy for Play60 and Community Involvement

Just in time for football season the Los Angeles Rams are getting kids active across southern California. Around 8 a.m. the players and other members of the Desert Sands Unified School District arrived at the school to set up several play stations and cooling centers. "We have six interactive stations where the kids get a chance to throw the football run with the football dive on the mat," said NFL Los Angeles Rams Coach Mo Streety. With the NFL PLAY 60 campaign teams across the nation are doing community outreach to tackle childhood obesity by getting kids active. This Friday, the NFL LA Rams stopped in Indio at Dr. Carreon Academy to continue a relationship the coaches and administration to foster a healthy lifestyle at the school. Earlier this year a former fifth grader from Dr. Carreon became a super kid correspondent for PLAY 60 and represented the city of Indio, Desert Sands Unified School District, and the entire Coachella Valley at Super Bowl 56 in Fi Stadium. "This has just been an amazing opportunity and experience school events like this. Also allow the community to participate in the health and wellness of the kids," said Physical Education Coach K. Community participation is key in school events like this one. Members from the Indio High School football team, students from Palm Desert Charter Middle School and local law enforcement agencies all chipped in time and strength to create the football camp. Dr. Carreon principal MCCall says, fun, active days like this create long lasting impressions that kids will cherish as they grow. "These kids are going to remember that time they were in fourth grade and fifth grade and they got to hang out with the rams and run football drills and while making those memories, they’re having a great time." If your school or organization would like to participate in the place, 60 initiative, visit www.therams.com/community.