Acrisure Arena Announces Family Friendly Events

In the heart of Indio a group of Acrisure Arena officials announced a second set of events coming to the soon to open arena in 2023. The family friendly events included Harlem Globetrotters, Ramon Ayala, Sesame Street Live, Journey with Toto and PBR. Several Acts released to the 2022 – 2023 season "Our goal is to present a diverse mix of events that appeal to everyone in the Coachella Valley," said John Bolton, Acrisure Arena’s SVP & General manager. "From the iconic American rock band Journey to Norteno legend Ramón Ayala to the best in children’s programming and family entertainment events, we are aiming to find events for all age groups. We are also excited to announce a long-term relationship with PBR- Professional Bull Riders to bring their epic events to Acrisure Arena every year – on their way to the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas." These events start of on January 11, 2023 with Sesame Street Live! Make You Magic. The month of February will feature the Harlem Globetrotters, Ramon Ayala, and PBR Bull Riders. Journey is scheduled to play in the arena in March. The first set of tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21 for Journey with special guest Toto. Last week, the Oak View Group announced The Doobie Brothers, Grupo Firme, Maroon 5, the Eagles and Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers. Acrisure Arena Announces First Set of Winter Concerts, Grupo Firme, Maroon 5 and Doobie Brothers to Headline The Acrisure Arena is set to be the home of the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and include an adjoining Iceplex that will serve as a year-round community gathering space and the training center for the AHL team. The 300,000 square feet arena will seat11,000 for big events and concerts. The first home game of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, which is the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, is Dec. 18. The first regular-season game is Oct. 16 at Calgary. The team will play 22 games away from home to start the season before Acrisure Arena is ready to open in December. For more information about the Acrisure Arena, visit www.acrisurearena.com.