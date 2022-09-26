Christian Sesma Talks “Section 8” and His Love for Coachella Valley

Full disclosure: Christian Sesma is a friend of mine and I have been talking to him since 2010’s "Shoot the Hero." Since then, I watched him slowly conquer Hollywood making films starring Val Kilmer, Michael Madsen, and now Mickey Rourke, Dermot Mulroney, and Ryan Kwanten for his latest "Section 8." I spoke with Sesma about the making of the film and shooting in Coachella Valley, the place we both call home. "Section 8" is out in select theaters and AMC+. For more on "Section 8," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/09/SECTION_8_INTERVIEW.mp4