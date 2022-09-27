Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett Talk “Lou,” Fight Scenes and Motherhood

Allison Janney is front and center as our booty-kicking heroine in the new Netflix action-thriller "Lou" from director Anna Foerster. The Oscar-winner plays a mysterious loner who helps a distraught mother (Jurnee Smollett) find her kidnapped little girl. I spoke with both actresses about the making of the film, how Janney prepared for her fight scenes, and the heartfelt mother’s love. "Lou" is now out on Netflix. Watch the video below but for my uncut "Lou" interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/09/Allison_Janney__June_Smollett_Talk__Lou_.mp4