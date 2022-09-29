Heavily Armed, Drugged-up Nevada Duo Free on Bail After Trying to Enter a Home

(CNS) – A pair of allegedly drug-intoxicated and heavily armed Las Vegas residents suspected of trying to enter an elderly person’s Palm Desert home are free Thursday after posting bail. Jason Anthony Negron, 41, and Hope Elaine Etsitty, 46, were arrested Tuesday in the 74300 block of Xavier Court, said Lt. Chris Willison of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff’s station responded to a report of a residential panic alarm, in which an elderly homeowner claimed that two people had attempted to enter the home through the front door, Willison said. Upon arrival, deputies identified Negron and Etsitty as the suspects and alleged that they were both under the influence of a controlled substance, Willison said. During a search of the suspects’ vehicle, deputies allegedly found eight grams of ecstasy, two loaded and unregistered revolvers, a loaded unregistered Glock 27 40-caliber handgun, ammunition and multiple other prohibited weapons, Willison said. Negron and Etsitty were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio and posted $5,000 bail on Wednesday. They are expected to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center on Jan. 3, 2023. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.