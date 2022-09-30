Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About “Bros”

First of all, I love "Bros." It’s equal parts funny, sweet, honest, and thought-provoking. Truly one of the best romantic comedies I’ve seen in a very long time. In the film, Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane star as a would-be couple in this romantic comedy billed as the first LGBTQ rom-com starring LGBTQ actors from a big studio (Universal Pictures). And you’ll have a blast! As much as I had fun talking to these two actors about their interest in making the film, the different facets of the LGBTQ community, and of course, the sex scenes! "Bros" is now out in theaters nationwide. Check out interview below. For my uncut "Bros" interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/09/MANNY-BROS-INTERVIEW.mp4