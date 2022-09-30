Countywide COVID Hospitalizations Fall Further

(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County dropped further this week, while the aggregate number of virus-related deaths going back more than two years was revised down amid new analyses by the county and state, according to the Riverside University Health System. A comparison of data over the last seven days showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 74, down from 91 a week ago, with 11 patients under intensive care, compared to 15 previously. One month ago, 123 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 21 of whom were ICU patients. According to the agency, the total number of deaths from probable virus-related complications over the last 30 months now stands at 6,543. That figure is a 1% downward adjustment from last week, when RUHS was reporting a total of 6,610 deaths. "The California Department of Public Health is currently reviewing and reconciling COVID-related death records, which has resulted in a reduction in the total number of deaths since the previous public update," according to an RUHS statement. "We are working with CDPH to assess the impact of this review process." According to RUHS estimates, among those hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in August, 40% were fully vaccinated with a SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic. Data showed that the same percentage of vaccinated people died while hospitalized and positive for COVID. The deaths were not specifically classified as stemming directly from an infection, co-morbidities, or possible adverse reactions to the vaccines. Health officials said the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 694,250. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.